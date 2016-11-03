Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 3

ZURICH Nov 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening marginally easier at 7696 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
The bank reported an unexpected net profit of 41 million
Swiss francs ($42.2 million) for the third quarter and said it
had upped litigation provisions by 357 million francs, mainly in
connection with mortgage-related matters.
SWISS RE
Swiss Re will begin buying back up to 1.0 billion Swiss
francs ($1.03 billion) worth of its shares on Friday after the
capital-rich reinsurer weathered a difficult third quarter
better than some had expected.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swisscom AG boosts nine-month EBITDA 6.7 percent,
keeps outlook and dividend target
* Ascom set its mid-term targets for 2020 and set
it will strive to achieve 7-10 percent revenue growth and has
the ambition to reach an EBITDA margin of 20 percent.
* Dufry said turnover increased by 39.4 percent in
the first nine months and reached 5,877.2 million Swiss francs.
* Vontobel Holding AG sells its 4 pct Helvetia
stake to Patria genossenschaft
* Actelion Ltd obtains an option to in-license
vamorolone from Reveragen
ECONOMY
* Q4 Consumer Confidence improved in Q4
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)