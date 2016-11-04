Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 4

ZURICH Nov 4 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 7649 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks:
RICHEMONT
The luxury watch and high-end jeweller said it will address
watch overcapacity after net profit nosedived in the six months
to September, hit by one-off restructuring charges and product
buy-backs.
Richemont also said Chief Executive Richard Lepeu has
signaled his intention to retire from March 31, 2017, while
Chief Financial Officer Gary Saage will also stand down on July
31, 2017.
For more news, click
LAFARGEHOLCIM
The world's largest building materials group said it
remained on course to achieve its full-year profitability target
as the world's largest cement maker reported a 10.5 percent
increase in core earnings during the third quarter.
For more news, click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said it will showcase new clinical data
across a variety of blood diseases at American Society of
Hematology 2016 Annual Meeting next month, including its Phase
III Gallium Study into Gazyva treatment for previously untreated
follicular lymphoma.
* Kuehne & Nagel said it has expanded its KN
PharmaChain logistics network with temperature-controlled
warehousing space in its San Juan, Puerto Rico, facility.
* Hochdorf said shareholders will decide upon a
conditional capital increase, an increase in the voting
restriction of 5 percent to 15 percent and the election of
Michiel de Ruiter to its board of directors at an extraordinary
general meeting on Nov. 29.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)