Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 8

ZURICH Nov 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 7,739 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
ADECCO
The world's largest staffing company said the global
economic situation remained uncertain despite appearing to brush
off the impact of the Brexit vote as it posted a
weaker-than-expected third-quarter profit.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Gurit said Laurent Michaux, general manager of
business unit composite components, would leave the company by
the end of May 2017 for personal reasons.
* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said Swissmedic accepted
for review the marketing authorisation application of idebenone
for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in
patients with respiratory function decline not taking
concomitant glucocorticoids.
* BKW said it acquired four wind farms in France
with a total installed capacity of 49 MW.
* Meyer Burger announced a comprehensive
recapitalisation programme with a capital increase of about 160
million Swiss francs ($164 million). The announcement came as
the company posted incoming orders of 358.5 million francs for
the first nine months of 2016, 15 percent higher than a year
earlier.
* Burkhardt Compression said first-half sales rose
11 percent to 269.6 million francs while total orders received
amounted to 222.8 million Swiss francs, a decline of 12.4
percent.
* Dormakaba said it has signed an agreement to
acquire U.S.-based Mesker Openings Group and expects to close
the transaction in 2016 upon the satisfaction of customary
closing conditions.
* Myriad Group announced a new
platform-as-a-service proposition that will enable companies of
all sizes to connect with their customers via their mobile
devices.
ECONOMY
* An interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve could
help the Swiss National Bank in its efforts to keep a lid on the
value of the strong Swiss franc, SNB governing board member
Andrea Maechler said in an interview broadcast on Monday.
* The Swiss unemployment rate remained at a non-seasonally
adjusted 3.2 percent in October, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs said.
* The Treasury is topping up a 0.5 percent 2058 bond in its
monthly bond tender.
