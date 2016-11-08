Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 8

ZURICH Nov 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 7,739 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ADECCO

The world's largest staffing company said the global economic situation remained uncertain despite appearing to brush off the impact of the Brexit vote as it posted a weaker-than-expected third-quarter profit.

For more news click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Gurit said Laurent Michaux, general manager of business unit composite components, would leave the company by the end of May 2017 for personal reasons.

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said Swissmedic accepted for review the marketing authorisation application of idebenone for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients with respiratory function decline not taking concomitant glucocorticoids.

* BKW said it acquired four wind farms in France with a total installed capacity of 49 MW.

* Meyer Burger announced a comprehensive recapitalisation programme with a capital increase of about 160 million Swiss francs ($164 million). The announcement came as the company posted incoming orders of 358.5 million francs for the first nine months of 2016, 15 percent higher than a year earlier.

* Burkhardt Compression said first-half sales rose 11 percent to 269.6 million francs while total orders received amounted to 222.8 million Swiss francs, a decline of 12.4 percent.

* Dormakaba said it has signed an agreement to acquire U.S.-based Mesker Openings Group and expects to close the transaction in 2016 upon the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

* Myriad Group announced a new platform-as-a-service proposition that will enable companies of all sizes to connect with their customers via their mobile devices.

ECONOMY

* An interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve could help the Swiss National Bank in its efforts to keep a lid on the value of the strong Swiss franc, SNB governing board member Andrea Maechler said in an interview broadcast on Monday.

* The Swiss unemployment rate remained at a non-seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent in October, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said.

* The Treasury is topping up a 0.5 percent 2058 bond in its monthly bond tender. ($1 = 0.9740 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)