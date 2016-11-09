Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 9

ZURICH Nov 9 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 2.9 percent lower at 7521 points on Wednesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
U.S. ELECTIONS
Swiss stocks were rattled by the likely election of Donald
Trump as president, with all shares on the Swiss Market Index
indicated to open lower. The U.S. dollar has lost more than 2
percent in value against the Swiss franc on increasing
likelihood Donald Trump may win the U.S. election.
SWISS LIFE
The Swiss life insurer releases figures on third-quarter
premiums at 0600 GMT.
FINANCE
Credit Suisse expects more consolidation in the
financial sector in Switzerland next year, the bank's head of
investment banking for Switzerland told Reuters, as smaller
local banks look for scale in order to combat rising costs.
NESTLE
Nestle India is looking to enter new categories as it
evaluates entry into the parent company's Nespresso, Dolce
Gusto, pet care, cereal and skin care segments, Nestle India
managing director told Indian business news site Mint.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Alpiq has closed its divestment of a stake in
Swissgrid to BKW Netzbeteiligung, receiving an amount
of 146 million Swiss francs with the transaction's close on
Tuesday.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)