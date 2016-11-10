Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 10

ZURICH Nov 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening up 0.6 percent at 7,947 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
ZURICH INSURANCE
The Swiss insurer reported that third-quarter net income
after tax attributable to shareholders rose to $912 million,
more than the average forecast of $772 million in a poll by
Reuters. The company said that the third quarter was benign in
terms of natural catastrophe losses.
For more click
ABB
Ulrich Spiesshofer, the chief executive officer of the Swiss
maker of everything from cable ties to power transformers,
defended ABB's decision to keep its Power Grids division rather
than dispose of it, as investor Cevian had demanded. Spiesshofer
told German newspaper Sueeddeutsche Zeitung the company was
"ideally positioned" with its four units.
For more click
COSMO
A Swiss trader said shares in the Swiss-listed pharma
company would likely rise on Thursday after the company said its
phase III pivotal trial of LuMeBlue for detection of adenomas
during a colonoscopy met its primary endpoint.
For more click
NOVARTIS
The Swiss drugmaker along with Pfizer won approval
for two cancer drugs to be used routinely on Britain's National
Health Service after offering bigger price discounts. The
National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) said on
Thursday its draft guidance now recommended Novartis' Afinitor
for certain breast cancer patients and Pfizer's Xalkori in lung
cancer following the undisclosed "larger" discounts.
For more click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Datacolor said late on Wednesday that Thomas
Studhalter had been nominated for election to the board.
* LEM Holding said first half profit rose 11.6
percent to 22.1 million Swiss francs ($22.48 million).
* Sunrise said third-quarter net income rose to 22
million francs, up from 14 million francs.
* Julius Baer says Luigi Vignola was appointed as
new global head structured products.
ECONOMY
The Swiss National Bank will continue annual payments of 1
billion Swiss francs ($1.02 billion) to the national government
and to cantons, according to a new 5-year pact with the nation's
finance department announced on Thursday over how to divide the
central bank's profits.
($1 = 0.9832 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)