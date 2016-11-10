Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 10

ZURICH Nov 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.6 percent at 7,947 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ZURICH INSURANCE

The Swiss insurer reported that third-quarter net income after tax attributable to shareholders rose to $912 million, more than the average forecast of $772 million in a poll by Reuters. The company said that the third quarter was benign in terms of natural catastrophe losses.

ABB

Ulrich Spiesshofer, the chief executive officer of the Swiss maker of everything from cable ties to power transformers, defended ABB's decision to keep its Power Grids division rather than dispose of it, as investor Cevian had demanded. Spiesshofer told German newspaper Sueeddeutsche Zeitung the company was "ideally positioned" with its four units.

COSMO

A Swiss trader said shares in the Swiss-listed pharma company would likely rise on Thursday after the company said its phase III pivotal trial of LuMeBlue for detection of adenomas during a colonoscopy met its primary endpoint.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker along with Pfizer won approval for two cancer drugs to be used routinely on Britain's National Health Service after offering bigger price discounts. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) said on Thursday its draft guidance now recommended Novartis' Afinitor for certain breast cancer patients and Pfizer's Xalkori in lung cancer following the undisclosed "larger" discounts.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Datacolor said late on Wednesday that Thomas Studhalter had been nominated for election to the board.

* LEM Holding said first half profit rose 11.6 percent to 22.1 million Swiss francs ($22.48 million).

* Sunrise said third-quarter net income rose to 22 million francs, up from 14 million francs.

* Julius Baer says Luigi Vignola was appointed as new global head structured products.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank will continue annual payments of 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.02 billion) to the national government and to cantons, according to a new 5-year pact with the nation's finance department announced on Thursday over how to divide the central bank's profits. ($1 = 0.9832 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)