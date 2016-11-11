Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 11

ZURICH Nov 11 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 7,950 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Bobst Group ups guidance bit.ly/2eXPdTj
* Zehnder Group AG now expects sales to achieve the
previous year's levels and for the operating result to be
significantly below the targeted 30 million euros; H1 sales up 3
percent, H1 EBIT 10.6 million euros bit.ly/2eXKf9i
* AFG Arbonia-Forster-Holding AG holds 88.2 percent
of Looser listed shares after a tender offer,
provisional results showed
* OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon says to
build advanced materials manufacturing facility in Michigan,
USA. In first phase, to invest approximately $50 million
* Meyer Burger announces details of its
recapitalisation plans
* PSP Swiss Property AG 9-month net income
(excluding changes in fair value) reached 132.0 million Swiss
francs ($133.9 million) (previous year's period: 122.6 million)
Moody's assigns A3 rating to PSP
here
* Interroll has acquired the divisions shaping of
sheet and coating of Ortner GmbH in Kronau, Germany. The
purchase will become effective on December 1, 2016. It did not
give the purchase price.
* BKW says sells its Swissgrid convertible loan to
Credit Suisse at a nominal value of around 97 million francs
* Austrian motorcycle maker KTM said it will have
its primary listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Shares trade for
the first time on Monday. In Vienna, it will apply to the stock
exchange to switch from "prime market" segment to "standard
market" (auction) segment by the end of March.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)