Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 14

ZURICH Nov 14The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening up 0.8 percent at 7,945 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
. The following are some of the main factors expected
to affect Swiss stocks.
SONOVA <SOON.S.
The Swiss hearing-aid maker on Monday said first-half fiscal
year net income fell 3.2 percent from a year ago, mainly due to
costs related to its near-$1 billion acquisition of a
Netherlands-based retailer. Sales rose 6.7 percent to 1.1
billion Swiss francs ($1.11 billion), helped as business picked
up in markets including Germany in the latter part of the
period, Chief Executive Lukas Braunschweiler said. He confirmed
the company's full-year targets.
For more click
LAFARGEHOLCIM
The group plans to withdraw from several dozen countries to
save costs and is ready to sell or close the affected regional
operations, Swiss weekly Sonntagszeitung said without citing
sources. Chief Executive Eric Olsen will lay out a concrete cost
cutting plan at an investor day on Friday, according to the
paper.
NOVARTIS
The Swiss drugmaker is considering to sell its struggling
Alcon eye care division, its chairman said in an interview with
Swiss weekly SonntagsZeitung.
"Alcon has not developed over the past two years as we had
expected," Chairman Joerg Reinhardt said in an interview
published on Sunday. "In the long run, the question arises as to
whether we are the best owner for Alcon."
On Monday, Novartis said its PKC412, or midostaurin, was
granted FDA priority review for newly-diagnosed flt3-mutated aml
and advanced systemic mastocytosis. Separately, it said analysis
showed its Cosentyx medicine had long-lasting efficacy in
psoriatic arthritis over 3 years, including patient-reported
pain.
ROCHE
The group said on Sunday its rheumatoid arthritis medication
Actemra for giant cell arteritis showed to be superior to
steroids alone in maintaining steroid-free remission in a Phase
III study. Results from the study showed that 56 percent of
patients treated with Actemra achieved steroid-free disease
remission at one year, versus 14 percent with a six-month
steroid only taper regimen.
The drugmaker, which is combining two production operations
in Basel, will cut only 168 instead of the originally planned up
to 190 jobs as part of the step, NZZ said on Saturday.
SIKA
If Saint-Gobain had succeeded taking over Sika as
planned, the Swiss chemicals maker could have lost its autonomy,
weekly Sonntagszeitung said, citing a secret purchase agreement
between the French materials producer and Sika's founding
Burkard family.
Against previous promises to keep Sika autonomous, the
December 2014 agreement said that the Swiss company had to
cooperate with Saint-Gobain already before being taken over,
according to the paper. Sika Chief Executive Jan Jenisch would
have been obliged to do everything to integrate Sika into
Saint-Gobain.
SYNGENTA
Chinese antitrust regulators opened an in-depth
investigation into state-owned Chinese chemicals group
ChemChina's $43 billion bid for the Swiss pesticides and seeds
group, Sonntagszeitung says.
WATCHMAKERS
The end of the tunnel has not been reached yet for Swiss
watchmakers grappling with collapsing demand in Hong Kong, fewer
tourists in Europe and high costs exacerbated by a strong Swiss
franc. But there is hope that sales can gradually improve as
tourism is slightly increasing again and the Christmas shopping
season should spur sales, the FT said on Saturday.
For more click
MEYER BURGER
The photovoltaic services provider plans to issue 3.2
billion new registered shares with a nominal value of 0.05 Swiss
francs each, the invitation to a shareholders meeting on Dec. 2
said.
For more click
KTM INDUSTRIES
The shares of the motorcycle manufacturer are to be traded
for the first time on the SIX Swiss stock exchange.
For more click
VARIA US PROPERTIES AG
The real estate company, which invests in U.S. multifamily
housing, will announce details regarding its planned IPO on
Wednesday, Finanz und Wirtschaft said on Saturday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Flughafen Zurich is due to announce its passenger figures
at 16.30 GMT
* SFS Group is buying Tegra Medical in the United
States to expand its supplier business.
* Wisekey International said it is forming a joint
jenture for the creation of a new company in Argentina, with the
objective of extending WISeKey's presence there.
ECONOMY
* Producer/import price data is published by the Swiss
Federal Statistics Office at 0815 GMT.
($1 = 0.9914 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)