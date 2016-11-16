Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 16

ZURICH Nov 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 7,935 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

Two human rights groups said on Tuesday they had filed a legal complaint in Paris against the cement firm, saying some of its work in Syria may have made it complicit in financing Islamic State and in war crimes.

Moreover, the Swiss-French cement giant said it was boosting stakes in Indian companies, a move which will lift its net debt by 325 million Swiss francs ($324.64 million). LafargeHolcim had been aiming for a goal of 13 billion francs net debt by the end of 2016, but that will now have to be adjusted, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

NOVARTIS

The pharma company announced results of a new analysis demonstrating its Entresto tablets reduced the risk of first and repeat heart failure hospitalisations as well as cardiovascular deaths that followed hospitalisation for heart failure.

Separately the company said it will present data on a number of cancer treatments, including clinical data from the ongoing registrational trials for investigational CTL019 and LEE011 (ribociclib), at two upcoming oncology meetings.

Varia US Properties

The Swiss-based real estate company announced details of its initial public offering on the Swiss exchange. The company aims to raised 124.7 million Swiss francs ($124.84 million) from the float with its shares priced at 35 francs.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* AFG published the final result of its public purchase and exchange offer for the takeover of Looser Holding. AFG said it now owns 88.2 percent of the listed Looser shares and declared the offer successful.

* Ascom Holding AG said Juhani Anttila will not stand for re-election as Chairman of the board at the company's Annual General Meeting 2017. Andreas Umbach has been proposed to be elected as his successor.

* Mobilezone is expanding its group executive board to five members, from three, as part of a new structure.

* Kuehne & Nagel said it has been appointed the logistics partner for Michelin in Poland.

* Zueblin Immobilien Holding reported a first half earnings of 8.7 million Swiss francs compared with a loss 23.6 million francs a year earlier.

* Leonteq said it intends to pay a minimum dividend of 1.75 francs per share for 2016 onwards.

ECONOMY

ZEW Investor Sentiment due at 1000 GMT