Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 17

ZURICH Nov 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 7,931 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

Roche and Bristol-Myers Squibb on Thursday became the latest drugmakers to cut the price of cancer medicines in order to secure access to Britain's National Health Service.

NOVARTIS

Amgen Inc said on Wednesday its migraine treatment, which it is co-developing with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG, met the main goal of reducing monthly migraine days in patients with episodic migraine in a second late-stage study.

LOGITECH

Pioneering computer mouse maker Logitech isn't ready to walk away from the personal computer business just yet, even though its chief executive spends all his time these days thinking how to expand into faster-growing accessory markets.

ZURICH INSURANCE Zurich Insurance said it would maintain its current dividend of 17 Swiss francs ($16.95) while growing towards a more ambitious target of paying out around 75 percent of net profits as part of its 2017 - 2019 goals presentend on Thursday by new Chief Executive Mario Greco.

JULIUS BAER

Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Thursday its assets under management rose 9 percent in the ten months of 2016 to 327 billion Swiss francs ($326.45 billion).

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Aryzta AG said its board proposed that Gary McGann should be appointed as chairman at the next AGM.

* Gategroup said it swung to a net profit of 55.1 million Swiss francs in the first nine months of 2016 and said it was ahead of expectations for its Gateway 2020 plan. It also said the settlement of HNA's offer for gategroup was expected in the fourth quarter.

* Charles Voegele : Sempione Retail AG published the provisional results of its public tender offer, saying it held 82.62 percent of the share capital as of Nov 16. An additional acceptance period is expected to run from Nov 23 to Dec 6.

ECONOMY

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)