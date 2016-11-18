Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 18

ZURICH Nov 18 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 7972 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The building materials giant cut its mid-term profit outlook but sweetened the pill by saying it planned an improved payout for shareholders as well as 1 billion Swiss francs ($991 million) worth of share buybacks.

SWISSCOM

The group is unlikely to increase its dividend as investments in new technologies will weigh on free cash flow, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.

SUNRISE

The telecoms group could consider paying a higher dividend in about 18 months when it expects to reach its targeted leverage ratio of 2.5, its chief executive said on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis AG says an innovative study with three treatment switches confirms Sandoz biosimilar etanercept has equivalent efficacy to originator

* Cembra Money Bank AG says extends Migros partnership until 2022

* Valartis Group AG <VLRT.S< says a Swiss court approved lifting of definitive moratorium on Valartis Group AG following its successful recovery; says is now completely recovered, solvent and still retains a solid equity capital base

* Huegli Holding AG forecasts sales to fall in 2016 by around 2 percent; now sees EBIT margin of a good 7 percent for 2016 (previous forecast for operating results was slightly lower than in the previous year with an EBIT margin for 2016 of almost 8.0 percent (2015: 8.1 percent)

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank is active in the currency markets around the clock to check upwards pressure on the Swiss franc which remains "significantly overvalued", governing board member Andrea Maechler said on Thursday. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)