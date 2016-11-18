Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 18

ZURICH Nov 18 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 7972 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
LAFARGEHOLCIM
The building materials giant cut its mid-term profit outlook
but sweetened the pill by saying it planned an improved payout
for shareholders as well as 1 billion Swiss francs ($991
million) worth of share buybacks.
SWISSCOM
The group is unlikely to increase its dividend as
investments in new technologies will weigh on free cash flow,
the company's chief executive said on Thursday.
SUNRISE
The telecoms group could consider paying a higher dividend
in about 18 months when it expects to reach its targeted
leverage ratio of 2.5, its chief executive said on
Thursday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis AG says an innovative study with three
treatment switches confirms Sandoz biosimilar etanercept has
equivalent efficacy to originator
* Cembra Money Bank AG says extends Migros
partnership until 2022
* Valartis Group AG <VLRT.S< says a Swiss court approved
lifting of definitive moratorium on Valartis Group AG following
its successful recovery; says is now completely recovered,
solvent and still retains a solid equity capital base
* Huegli Holding AG forecasts sales to fall in 2016
by around 2 percent; now sees EBIT margin of a good 7 percent
for 2016 (previous forecast for operating results was slightly
lower than in the previous year with an EBIT margin for 2016 of
almost 8.0 percent (2015: 8.1 percent)
ECONOMY
The Swiss National Bank is active in the currency markets
around the clock to check upwards pressure on the Swiss franc
which remains "significantly overvalued", governing board member
Andrea Maechler said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)