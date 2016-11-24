Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 24

ZURICH Nov 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.25 percent higher at 7,772 points on
Thursday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
ROCHE
Roche said on Wednesday it still believed drugs targeting a
protein called beta amyloid had potential to help fight
Alzheimer's disease, despite the high-profile failure of such a
product from Eli Lilly.
ACTELION
Actelion shares were indicated to open 3.6 percent higher
after streetinsider.com reported the company had attracted
takeover interest, citing a single unnamed source.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Adecco said it had placed a 500 million euro
fixed rate notes issue, maturing in 2024, under its EMTN
Programme. It also launched a tender offer on two existing notes
maturing in April 2018 and November 2019.
* Carlo Gavazzi said net income rose by two thirds
to 6.3 million Swiss francs in the first half of its financial
year.
* Givaudan said it had invested 5 million Swiss
francs ($4.91 million) in an expansion of its flavour innovation
centre in Singapore.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank believes its negative interest
rate policy has the backing of the Swiss public, Chairman Thomas
Jordan told Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger.
