Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 25

ZURICH Nov 25 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening up 0.1 percent at 7810 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
ACTELION
U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson has
approached the Swiss biotechnology firm about a potential
takeover, Bloomberg reported, citing people it said were
familiar with the matter.
Shares were indicated 5 percent higher.
SWISS POLITICS
Switzerland votes in a referendum on Sunday on whether to
make a speedy withdrawal from atomic energy production, a move
that would reduce nuclear risks but raise reliance on fossil
fuels from Germany or imported nuclear power from France.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Meyer Burger Technology AG says Hans Braendle,
previously CEO of Oerlikon Coating, appointed chief executive
officer as of Jan. 1; Alexander Vogel, currently vice chairman
of board of directors, will assume role of chairman of board of
directors as of Dec. 2.
* Dottikon said half-year 2016/17 net income rose
to around 9.5 million Swiss francs, up from 1 million francs.
The company said it continues to expect a further increase in
net sales and net income in the full business year 2016/17
compared to the previous year.
* Leclanche announced changes on its board of
directors with Scott Macaw and Robert Robertsson resigning their
positions.
* Acron Swiss Premium Assets said 89.44 percent of shares
had been tendered for its offer for Acron Helvetia VII
Immobilien AG.
ECONOMY
Negative interest rates are vital in the Swiss National
Bank's efforts to rein in the Swiss franc, SNB Vice Chairman
Fritz Zurbruegg said, with the associated risks from low
interest rates "manageable" for the country's financial system.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)