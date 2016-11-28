Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 28

ZURICH Nov 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening down 0.1 percent at 7876 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
ACTELION
Johnson & Johnson confirmed on Friday that it was in
preliminary discussions about a possible transaction with
Actelion.
ALPIQ BKW
Swiss voters on Sunday rejected a speedy exit from the
nation's five nuclear power plants, as concerns over losing
energy independence outweighed safety worries raised by the
measure's proponents.
A Swiss lawmaker also wants measures to make it tougher for
Swiss utilities to sell "strategic assets" like hydroelectric
dams to foreigners including the Chinese.
CREDIT SUISSE
Geneva prosecutors have opened legal proceedings against a
suspended Credit Suisse banker accused of violating his
fiduciary duties in a case brought by wealthy Turkish families
who say they lost 300 million Swiss francs ($296 million),
SonntagsZeitung reported.
SWATCH RICHEMONT
"The year 2017 will be better, for the world and for our
industry," LVMH watch head Jean-Claude Biver told a Swiss
newspaper, adding he expected an increase in Swiss watch exports
next year of between 2 and 5 percent.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sulzer AG says in exclusive discussions to acquire
Ensival Moret, whose main manufacturing facilities are based in
France and Belgium and which achieved sales of EUR 115 million
in 2015
* Galenica AG says FDA approves supplemental new
drug application (SNDA) for Veltassa removing boxed warning
regarding drug-drug interactions bit.ly/2gxx1jR
* Aryzta AG Q1 total revenue declined by 3.3 pct
to 962.3 million euros; underlying revenue declined by 1.2 pct
* Addex Therapeutics Ltd appoints biopharmaceutical
industry veteran Roger G. Mills M.D. as chief medical officer
* Novimmune (IPO-NOVI.S) named Guillaume de Sampaio as
global head of project management
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)