Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 1

ZURICH Dec 1 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 7867 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks:
ACTELION
Actelion declined to comment on a report by
Streetinsider.com that it had rejected a takeover offer by
Johnson & Johnson.
Shares indicated 0.1 percent easier.
For more, click on
SYNGENTA
China National Chemical Corp is setting up a fund that will
aim to raise $5 billion to help finance its purchase of Swiss
seeds group Syngenta, two sources with direct knowledge of the
matter told Thomson Reuters publication Basis Point.
Shares indicated down 1.2 percent.
For more news click on
CREDIT SUISSE
The bank has frozen dozens of accounts to determine if U.S.
clients are hiding money from the IRS, Bloomberg reported,
citing sources.
For more news, click on
NESTLE
The world's largest packaged food group said it had made a
scientific breakthrough that has the potential to reduce sugar
in its candy products by up to 40 percent.
For more news, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sulzer said it was acquiring control of Rotec's
gas turbine service business.
* Gurit Holding said it has acquired BASF's PET
structural foam business for an undisclosed price.
* Straumann said it signed an agreement to obtain a
controlling interest in Medentika and is also acquiring
Medentika's share of their jointly held distribution business in
Germany.
* UBS has hired Deutsche Bank's Michael Santini for
a senior investment banking role, The Wall Street Journal
reported.
* AFG said after the expiration of the additional
acceptance period it now holds a total of 99.37 percent of the
listed Looser Holding AG shares. AFG will publish definitive
result of the offer on Dec. 6.
* Wisekey International Holding said it has entered
into a letter of intent to acquire QV Holdings, a provider of
services including digital signature, ID authentification and
encryption.
* Edisun Power Europe AG said its bond issue was
strongly oversubscribed.
* Forbo Holding AG said it appointed Urs Uehlinger
as the new chief financial officer and member of the Forbo group
executive board. He will take up his new appointment in the
spring of 2017.
* SFS said it has completed the acquisition of
Tegra Medical, a U.S. maker of disposable products made of metal
and plastic for global, leading medical device manufacturers.
ECONOMY
* Swiss retail sales for October due at 0715 GMT
* Swiss manufacturing purchasing managers' index due at 0730
GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)