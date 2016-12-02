Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 2

ZURICH Dec 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 7,772 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
SWISS RE
The company reaffirmed its financial targets and said it
would focus on using research and development to access new
growth areas in a challenging environment.
CREDIT SUISSE
The Zurich-based international bank's newly minted Swiss
bank will be held up to the same capital standards as its global
parent, Switzerland's State Secretariat for Financial Matters
(SIF) said on Thursday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Adecco said it had completed a tender offer on
two existing notes maturing in April 2018 and November 2019.
* Meyer Burger Technology published the final terms
of its planned capital increase and the final proposals to
Friday's extraordinary shareholders' meeting. It also announced
the signing of the extension of the existing bank credit
facilities.
* Zug Estates said Beat Schwab will be proposed as
its new chairman of the board of directors, succeeding Hannes
Wueest.
* Basilea said it was expanding oncology drug
candidate BAl101553 clinical phase 1/2a oral study to include
glioblastoma patients.
ECONOMY
The Swiss economy was flat in the third quarter
compared to the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Friday. The year-on-year
increase was 1.3 percent.
