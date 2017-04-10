Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 10

ZURICH, April 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.7 percent lower at 8,580 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
ROCHE
Roche's Alecensa kept people with a specific lung cancer
alive longer without their disease progressing than Pfizer's
Xalkori, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday, as it seeks
to move in on the U.S. company's share of early treatment of the
disease.
GAM HOLDING
Cost-cutting proposals from activist investor Rudolf Bohli
could endanger Swiss asset manager GAM Holding's future, Chief
Executive Alexander Friedman said in an interview published on
Saturday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* ChemChina and Syngenta received approval from the
Comisión Federal de Competencia Económica in Mexico for the
proposed acquisition of Syngenta, a further step towards the
closing of the transaction which is expected to take place in
the second quarter of 2017.
* LifeWatch AG and BioTelemetry have
entered into a definitive transaction agreement under which
BioTelemetry will launch a tender offer in Switzerland to
acquire all of the outstanding shares of LifeWatch AG, with
shareholders receiving either 10 Swiss francs in cash and 0.1457
shares of BioTelemetry stock or 8 francs in cash and 0.2185
shares of BioTelemetry stock, depending on individual
shareholder preference. The total deal value is approximately
260 million Swiss francs ($257.7 million), the companies said.
* Sika's founding Burkard family said its intentions
were ill-described in an article in Swiss Sunday paper
SonntagsZeitung and that it was incorrect that it "would
entertain doubts regarding the transaction with Saint-Gobain
. The Burkard family emphasizes that Saint-Gobain is
the right partner for Sika and that the family is still willing
to fulfil the contract as soon as possible... The Burkard family
will not enter into negotiations about any alternative solutions
with the current board of directors of Sika."
* Burkhalter Holding AG said full-year group profit
was 36.5 million Swiss francs, up by 4.9 percent, and that it
will propose a dividend of 5.50 francs. Management assumes that
slight improvements in operating activities can be expected
again in current year, the company said.
* Romande Energie Holding said net profit for full
year amounted to 114 million Swiss francs compared with 1
million francs in 2015, and that it will recommend payment of an
ordinary dividend of 36 francs per share.
* EFG International said it completed the legal
integration of "substantially all" of BSI SA's Swiss business
into EFG Bank AG, a 100 percent subsidiary of EFG International.
The remaining BSI entities in Luxembourg and Monaco are expected
to be integrated in the course of the second quarter of 2017,
EFG said.
* Zambon S.p.A. and its partner Newron Pharmaceuticals
announced the launch of Xadago (safinamide) in Portugal
for the treatment of mid- to late-stage Parkinson's disease
(PD).
* Bell AG sold its branch shops in the Czech
Republic.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank is due to publish sight deposit
data at 0800 GMT.
($1 = 1.0090 Swiss francs)
