Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 12

ZURICH, April 12 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.22 percent higher at 8,661 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
SYNGENTA
Mexico's antitrust commission COFECE said on Tuesday it
would condition its approval of ChemChina's planned
$43 billion takeover bid of Swiss pesticides and seeds group
Syngenta AG.
SIKA
Chairman Paul Haelg said on Wednesday he expects the hostile
takeover attempt by French construction materials giant
Saint-Gobain to be resolved by 2018.
BARRY CALLEBAUT
The Swiss cocoa and chocolate manufacturer said first-half
net profit rose 32 percent to 142.1 million Swiss francs
($141.08 million), beating analyst forecasts, as the company was
helped by a good product and customer mix and a more supportive
cocoa products market.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected net profit, on
average, of 127 million francs.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kuehne + Nagel said it had a memorandum of
understanding with Alibaba.com on offering global
logistics services to customers of the Chinese e-commerce
company's B2B business unit.
* Molecular Partners said Christian Zahnd,
co-founder and former CEO, for health reasons will not stand for
re-election as member of board of directors and will instead
become honorary chairman.
* Edisun Power Europe AG said FY revenues were up 8
percent to 8.23 million francs.
* Implenia said it won a nearly $100 million order
in Sweden.
* Galenica Sante said there was a full exercise of
over-allotment option for its IPO.
* Elina Leimgruber, mayor of Vevey, has been designated to
represent the municipalities of Vaud canton on the board of
directors of Romande Energie Holding, the company said,
succeeding Laurent Ballif.
* Inficon said its shareholders approved all the
proposals made by the board of directors at its annual general
meeting.
* Zug Estates Holding AG said shareholders approved
all proposals of the board of directors at its ordinary general
meeting of shareholders.
ECONOMY
* Results from Swiss federal bond issues due around
0900 GMT.
($1 = 1.0072 Swiss francs)
