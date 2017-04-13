Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 13

ZURICH, April 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.03 percent higher at 8,666 points on
Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
UBS
UBS Wealth Management Americas named Mark Sanborn as head of
capital markets & sales, according to an internal memo obtained
by Reuters.
SWISS RE
The world's second-largest reinsurer has estimated its
claims burden from Cyclone Debbie in Australia at around $350
million.
GAM HOLDING
Activist investor RBR said proxy advisor Institutional
Shareholder Services (ISS) is supporting its recommendations
that shareholders vote for the election of Kasia Robinski and
Rudolf Bohli at GAM Holding's upcoming annual general meeting as
well as for the removal of incumbent nominee Diego du Monceau.
"While we are not endorsing the dissident's turnaround plan, we
recognize that the dissident has made a compelling case that
change at the board level is warranted," ISS said in a report,
sent to media by RBR. "The primary issue to be addressed is the
company's operating performance."
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* ChemChina said it has extended the tender
offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of
Syngenta and all outstanding American Depositary Shares
representing Common Shares and that the offer periods will end
on May 4, 2017.
* Zurich Insurance said it had completed the
acquisition of Cover-More.
* Kuros Biosciences named commercialization veteran
and life science executive Ivan Cohen-Tanugi as its Chief
Executive Officer of Kuros.
* Gurit reported a 0.4 percent sales decline to 87.4
million Swiss francs in the first quarter of 2017. Factoring out
currency effects, sales rose 3.6 percent.
* Tornos Holding said the first quarter of 2017 saw
a sharp rise in demand for Tornos products and that shareholders
approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at the
company's annual general meeting.
* Flughafen Zuerich said 2,195,583 passengers were
handled at Zurich Airport in March, up 6.4 percent versus the
previous year.
* Alpine Select AG said it will not propose a
further dividend payment to the ordinary shareholders' meeting
of May 22.
* Nebag AG posted full-year profit of 10.32 million
Swiss francs, up from 2.54 million francs in the previous year.
* Schindler said it will present Schindler Ahead,
which it said will serve as a platform for the development of
new smart products and services, at the Hanover Industrial Fair
2017.
ECONOMY
* Swiss producer and import prices for March released at
0715 GMT
