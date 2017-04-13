Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 13

ZURICH, April 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.03 percent higher at 8,666 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

UBS Wealth Management Americas named Mark Sanborn as head of capital markets & sales, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

SWISS RE

The world's second-largest reinsurer has estimated its claims burden from Cyclone Debbie in Australia at around $350 million.

GAM HOLDING

Activist investor RBR said proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) is supporting its recommendations that shareholders vote for the election of Kasia Robinski and Rudolf Bohli at GAM Holding's upcoming annual general meeting as well as for the removal of incumbent nominee Diego du Monceau. "While we are not endorsing the dissident's turnaround plan, we recognize that the dissident has made a compelling case that change at the board level is warranted," ISS said in a report, sent to media by RBR. "The primary issue to be addressed is the company's operating performance."

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ChemChina said it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta and all outstanding American Depositary Shares representing Common Shares and that the offer periods will end on May 4, 2017.

* Zurich Insurance said it had completed the acquisition of Cover-More.

* Kuros Biosciences named commercialization veteran and life science executive Ivan Cohen-Tanugi as its Chief Executive Officer of Kuros.

* Gurit reported a 0.4 percent sales decline to 87.4 million Swiss francs in the first quarter of 2017. Factoring out currency effects, sales rose 3.6 percent.

* Tornos Holding said the first quarter of 2017 saw a sharp rise in demand for Tornos products and that shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at the company's annual general meeting.

* Flughafen Zuerich said 2,195,583 passengers were handled at Zurich Airport in March, up 6.4 percent versus the previous year.

* Alpine Select AG said it will not propose a further dividend payment to the ordinary shareholders' meeting of May 22.

* Nebag AG posted full-year profit of 10.32 million Swiss francs, up from 2.54 million francs in the previous year.

* Schindler said it will present Schindler Ahead, which it said will serve as a platform for the development of new smart products and services, at the Hanover Industrial Fair 2017.

ECONOMY

* Swiss producer and import prices for March released at 0715 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)