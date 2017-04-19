Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

ZURICH, April 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8504 points on Wednesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE:
Proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services said late
on Tuesday that it was against the proposed short-term variable
pay for the bank's executive committee and the overall pay
proposals at the upcoming annual general meeting.
UBS
Swiss bourse SIX has fined the bank 2 million Swiss francs
($2.01 million) for releasing price-sensitive information too
late after Switzerland's highest court said it would not
consider an appeal.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Lifewatch said that Jinsheng Dong has informed
the company he will not stand for re-election to its
board at the next annual general meeting to be held on April 26.
* Roche said new data on Ocrevus in people with
relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis and primary progressive MS
will be presented during the 69th American Academy of Neurology
Annual Meeting from 22 to 28 April in Boston, Massachusetts.
* HIAG Immobilien Holding signs ten-year rental
contract for floor space in Meyrin.
* Gategroup Holding said its publicly held shares
will be cancelled and delisted from the Six Swiss Exchange as of
April 27, 2017.
* Jungfraubahn Holding said it recorded a profit of
30.9 million Swiss Francs ($30.98 million) In 2016.
($1 = 0.9975 Swiss francs)
