Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 25

ZURICH, April 25 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening little changed at 8,710 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks:
NOVARTIS
First-quarter core net income fell 4 percent as the Swiss
drugmaker's spending to kick start sales at its eyecare unit
Alcon and for its heart failure drug Entresto weighed again on
earnings
LONZA
The drug ingredients maker will replace biotech company
Actelion in Switzerland's blue-chip SMI stock
index as of May 3, the Swiss stock exchange said.
It upgraded its 2017 outlook after a strong first quarter
ABB
The engineering group has sealed a collaboration agreement
with International Business Machines Corp, the latest
step in its efforts to ramp up its presence in digital
technology and the internet of things.
CREDIT SUISSE
Chairman Urs Rohner faces his toughest shareholder meeting
this week following an investor revolt over bonuses and losses
totalling 5.65 billion Swiss francs ($5.7 billion) since 2015.
SWISS LIFE
The insurer holds its annual general meeting.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said it had expanded commercial collaboration
with Amgen for erenumab in treating migraine. [NOVN.S}
* Biotelemetry Inc said it issued a prospectus for
public tender offer to acquire Switzerland's Lifewatch.
* Schindler said first-quarter net profit slipped
slightly to 179 million Swiss francs, down from 182 million
francs. Orders rose 5.7 percent, as the company said it
continues to expect full-year revenues to rise 3-5 percent in
local currencies.
* Kudelski said signed a patent license agreement
with Advance Magazine Publishers Inc including Condé Nast.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
* ams posted a net result for Q1 of -16.2 million
euros compared to 13.6 million euros in same period last year
and said its mid-term revenue growth target is currently under
upward revision.
* Feintool International Holding AG said Q1 sales
were 145 million Swiss francs ($145.61 million)
* Phoenix Mecano AG says Q1 gross sales increased by
9.8% year-on-year to 161.2 million euros
* Dufry AG renews its duty-free contract at
Liverpool John Lennon Airport for additional 8 years
* Ascom Holding AG announces the introduction of
Ascom Telligence into Europe, Asia and growth markets
ECONOMY
