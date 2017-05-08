Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 8

ZURICH May 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 9,002 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
SIKA
The construction chemicals maker will join the blue chip
Swiss Market Index from May 15, the Six Swiss Exchange said,
replacing Syngenta.
AXPO HOLDING
Utility Axpo is considering floating its subsidiary Axpo
Solutions in 2019, newspaper NZZ said on Saturday, quoting
Chairman Thomas Sieber.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche's VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay gained CE
label expansion to inform treatment decisions in lung cancer
patients being considered for KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab)
immunotherapy. The drugmaker also Roche announced the global
commercial launch of the AVENIO circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA)
Analysis Kits.
* The head of Credit Suisse's Swiss division,
Thomas Gottstein, told SonntagsZeitung his unit needs political
stability in order to achieve its 2018 pre-tax profit target of
2.3 billion Swiss francs. Credit Suisse has also so far cut two
thirds of the roughly 1,600 jobs it planned to cut in
Switzerland by 2018.
* Aryzta said it took note of the share price
movement and speculation regarding sale of its Picard stake:
"The Board, consistent with its obligations as a listed company,
would announce any substantive change or key business
development to the market as a whole at the earliest practicable
opportunity. Aryzta reiterates that its financial and
operational focus is on cash generation. On 13 March, Aryzta
advised that, given the pace of management transition and the
extent of operational reviews underway, it was not in a position
to provide guidance and that remains the position at this time.
Accordingly, prior guidance should not be relied upon."
* Hochdorf Holding said Daniel Suter has taken on
the role of chairman.
* Novavest Real Estate said it plans to carry out
an ordinary capital increase from May 15 to June 9.
* Valiant Holding said its purchase offer for Triba
shares was approved by Triba shareholders.
* EFG International said BSI has received a
notification by Banca d'Italia requesting the implementation of
certain measures, "which may result in a closure of the BSI
offices in Milan and Como". The measures relate to "alleged
administrative weaknesses pre-dating the completion of EFG's
acquisition of BSI", the bank said.
* Wisekey said full-year 2016 financial results
showed consolidated revenues of $11.6 million and a consolidated
net cash loss of $10.9 million, while preliminary first-quarter
results showed revenues of approximately $8 million.
* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said a clinical trial of
Eleview was a success.
* Evolva said it will be at the upcoming VitaFoods
Europe conference at in Geneva showcasing its new branded
Veri-te resveratrol.
ECONOMY
The Swiss National Bank is due to release sight deposit data
at 0800 GMT.
