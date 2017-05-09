Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 9

ZURICH May 9 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,034 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

ADECCO

Adecco's first-quarter profit rose more than a fifth, better than expected, as the world's largest temporary staffing company continued to get a lift from major markets like Germany and France while keeping a lid on costs.

Its shares were indicated to open 1.1 percent higher, according to pre-market indications.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Addex Therapeutics announced positive results from multiple preclinical studies of ADX71441, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) of the gamma-aminobutyric acid subtype B (GABAB) receptor, in models of visceral hyperalgesia.

* Molecular Partners said its strategic partner Allergan completed patient recruitment in both abicipar pegol nAMD Phase 3 studies.

* ALSO Holding says it will begin distributing HP's Jet Fusion 3D printing solution across Europe, excluding the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

* HIAG said it signed a contract for the sale of production line 9 at the Papieri site in Biberist for a high seven-figure amount.

* Sonova said it opened a global hearing institute in China to train technicians.

* Credit Suisse plans to cut up to 35 Asian equities jobs by June, Bloomberg reported.

* Novartis Ag said it received FDA approval for a Kisqali and Femara co-pack for an aggressive form of breast cancer.

* Flughafen Zuerich said it successfully placed a 350 million franc bond.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent in April from 3.4 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.

* The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was reopening a 3.25 percent bond maturing in 2027 and offering a new 0.5 percent bond maturing in 2055 in a tender on Wednesday .

