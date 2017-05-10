Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 10

ZURICH May 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 9,074 points on Wednesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks on Wednesday:
ROCHE
Roche's Tecentriq drug has failed a late-stage trial in
people with previously treated advanced bladder cancer, the
Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.
U.S. health regulators on Tuesday granted accelerated
approval for Pfizer Inc's immuno-oncology drug Bavencio
to treat advanced bladder cancer, marking the second approval in
less than two months for the treatment developed along with
Germany's Merck KGaA. Roche's Tecentriq and Opdivo
from Bristol-Myers Squibb are also approved for bladder cancer.
SWISS LIFE
Switzerland's biggest life insurer said it was making
progress on its 2018 strategic goals thanks to growth in its fee
business and third-party asset management despite lower
first-quarter premiums.
For more news, click
SYNGENTA
ChemChina has won around 82 percent support from
Syngenta shareholders for its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss
pesticides and seeds group, China's biggest foreign acquisition
to date, the two companies said on Wednesday.
CREDIT SUISSE
Societe Generale, JP Morgan and Credit Suisse have been
appointed as global coordinators for the initial public offering
of ALD Automotive, three sources familiar with the matter said.
Credit Suisse plans to add around 1,200 jobs in North
Carolina, partly by moving positions from New York City, the
bank said, as it tries to cut costs following back-to-back
annual losses.
ENERGY SECTOR
A poll by Gfs.bern showed 56 percent support for the
government's proposed energy policy in a referendum to be held
on May 21, with 37 percent opposed and 7 percent undecided. The
plan calls for boosting use of renewable sources and
conservation.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Banque Profil de Gestion posted first-quarter net
result of 309,196 Swiss francs, up from 73,284 a year earlier.
* SmarDTV, a Kudelski company, said its third
generation System-In-Package (SIP) technology was selected by
South Africa's Altech UEC to provide the local retail market
with a new HD set-top box for free-to-air digital satellite TV
platform OpenView HD.
ECONOMY
* Results due around 0900 GMT for auction of two Swiss
government bonds.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)