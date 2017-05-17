Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 17

ZURICH May 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening down 0.36 percent at 9,095 points on Wednesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
ROCHE
Chief Executive Severin Schwan said in an interview with
Finanz und Wirtschaft that price erosion from biosimilar
versions of the Swiss drugmaker's medicines including Herceptin
and Rituxan will be "less dynamic" than with generic versions of
simpler small molecule drugs
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Schindler Chief Executive Thomas Oetterli told
Finanz und Wirtschaft the elevator and escalator maker is open
to making acquisitions in China. Oetterli also said he sees no
reason why the company should not catch up to margin levels of
its competitors.
* Evolva said shareholders approved proposals at the
annual general meeting after the board of directors withdrew
three of the proposals related to authorised and conditional
capital increases. The company said its withdrawals will not
have an effect on immediate business operations.
* Newron Pharmaceuticals said it was expanding its
STARS study to include patients under 13 years of age suffering
from Rett syndrome.
* Sulzer said it was buying Simcro, a New
Zealand-based pharmaceutical delivery device maker for livestock
and companion animals, for enterprise value of 90 million Swiss
francs ($91.46 million).
* Clariant said it is investing in a new additives
facility in China, to ensure local manufacturing of customized,
solutions for the Plastics, Coatings & Inks industries.
* Flughafen Zuerich said it named a new chief
operations officer, Stefan Tschudin.
* Burckhardt Compression said it will modernize Mol
Petrochemicals' third-party hyper compressor at a plant in
Hungary.
* VAT Group said first-quarter sales rose 42
percent, while orders were up 35 percent year on year.
* Baloise published the provisional outcome of its
takeover bid for all publicly held registered shares in Pax
Anlage AG. Up to the end of the additional acceptance
period on April 16, 21,151 Pax Anlage Shares were offered to the
offeror, equating to 11.75 percent of all Pax Anlage Shares
listed or 41.1 percent of the to which the offer related at the
time the additional acceptance period ended.
* Myriad Group said it will propose Michel
Tombroff, chief executive of Jack Media, as a new non-executive
member of Myriad's board of directors, subject to election at
its annual general meeting on May 24.
* SHL Telemedicine said it will record additional
revenues of 5.3 million euros ($5.88 million) in 2016 from a
contract in Germany.
ECONOMY
