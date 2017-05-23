Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 23

ZURICH May 23The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 9,060 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SWATCH

The compnay holds its annual shareholder meeting.

LECLANCHE

The energy storage technology group was hit by a fire at its headquarters building, it said, adding it was implementing a business continuity plan. Police said 13 people were treated in hospital.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* The U.S. FDA said it expanded the approved use of Subcutaneous Actemra (Tocilizumab) to treat adults with giant cell arteritis and that it had granted the supplemental approval of Actemra to Hoffman La Roche Inc.

* Novartis said new analyses reinforced the potential of Ultibro Breezhaler for COPD patients historically treated with steroids.

* Tamedia said it regreted the rejection by the Swiss Competition Commission to refuse permission for the planned merger of Starticket and Ticketcorner. The Tamedia media group, to which Starticket belongs, said it reserves the right to take legal action.

* Lem Holding said full-year net profit reached 44.6 million Swiss francs, an increase of 2.5 percent compared to the previous year.

* Varia US Properties said first-quarter net operating income rose 35 percent to $7 million. The second quarter 2017 will see "the continuing retrofitting on the existing portfolio and the completion of Varia's equity deployment", the company said.

* Starrag Group said it will from June 30 be traded in the Swiss reporting standard of the Swiss Six exchange. June 29 is the last trading day on the international reporting standard.

* DKSH Holding said it will provide marketing, sales, distribution and logistics services for Boehringer Ingelheim across pharmacies, hospitals and clinics in Myanmar.

* BioTelemetry said the Takeover board has extended the initial main offer period offer for LifeWatch AG ending on May 23, 1400 GMT, by a period of five trading days.

* Dufry AG subsidiary Hudson Group, in partnership with Hudson Las Vegas JV and The Nuance Group (Las Vegas), announced the successful seven-year extension of its duty-free and duty-paid agreement with McCarran International Airport.

* WISeKey International said it has renewed its contract with the Swiss watchmaker Hublot.

* Highlight Event and Entertainment said it had completed its capital increase.

ECONOMY

Exports from Switzerland fell year-on-year by a real work-day adjusted 3.8 percent in April, the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday. Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 1.968 billion Swiss francs ($2 billion). (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)