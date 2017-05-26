Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 26

ZURICH May 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,026 points on Friday
after initially being indicated slightly higher, according to
premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss bank has hired Mike Di Iorio from Barclays BARC.L
as head of equities for Europe, the Middle East and Africa
(EMEA), as it seeks to beef up the business with new hires,
according to a memo seen by Reuters.
For more news, click
SYNGENTA
China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina) announced
the provisional end results for its offer to acquire Syngenta.
Based on preliminary numbers, at the end of the Additional
Acceptance Period on May 24, around 92.2 percent of shares have
been tendered, the company said.
ChemChina has raised $20 billion mainly in perpetual bonds
to finance its purchase of Swiss seeds firm Syngenta, with Bank
of China becoming the single largest investor providing half of
that funding, according to a regulatory filing.
For more news, click
UBS
U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign
exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on
Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share,
results showed. JP Morgan was again placed second in
overall market share, followed by Swiss bank UBS in
third. Deutsche Bank fell to fifth, while Bank of
America Merrill Lynch climbed to fourth.
For more news, click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Interim Swiss Life Chief Executive Thomas Buess
told Bilanz Magazine CEO Patrick Frost will be back at work by
the middle of August following a sabbatical to undergo treatment
for cancer.
* Von Roll Holding AG said it is selling Von Roll
Austral, one of its four U.S. locations. Von Roll Austral in
Douglasville employs around 40 employees, the company said.
* Valiant Holding said it had achieved a stake of
89.8 percent in Triba.
* ARYZTA announced the addition of James Leighton
to its board as an independent non-executive director, subject
to approval by shareholders.
* DKSH said Andrew Frye, since 2011 with DKSH and
since 2015 Head of Business Unit Healthcare, has decided to take
on a senior position at a healthcare client company, with Bijay
Singh named as his successor as of July 1.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)