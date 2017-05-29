Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29

ZURICH May 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.10 percent higher at 9,051 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker's Zykadia was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as an initial therapy for a certain type of lung cancer, a competitive market that Roche is also seeking to address with a medicine of its own.

For more click

SIKA

Chairman Paul Haelg told Schweiz am Wochenende the departure of CEO Jan Jenisch to LafargeHolcim will not change the board and director and management team's resistance to a takeover attempt by Saint Gobain.

For more news, click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

** Lifewatch said its board recommends an improved takeover offer from U.S.-based BioTelemetry.

ECONOMY

* Swiss non-farm payrolls for Q1 due at 0715 GMT.

* The Swiss National Bank publishes weekly sights deposits data at 0800 GMT.

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)