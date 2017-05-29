Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29

ZURICH May 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.10 percent higher at 9,051 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
NOVARTIS
The Swiss drugmaker's Zykadia was approved by the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration as an initial therapy for a certain type
of lung cancer, a competitive market that Roche is also
seeking to address with a medicine of its own.
SIKA
Chairman Paul Haelg told Schweiz am Wochenende the departure
of CEO Jan Jenisch to LafargeHolcim will not change the board
and director and management team's resistance to a takeover
attempt by Saint Gobain.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
** Lifewatch said its board recommends an improved
takeover offer from U.S.-based BioTelemetry.
ECONOMY
* Swiss non-farm payrolls for Q1 due at 0715
GMT.
* The Swiss National Bank publishes weekly sights deposits
data at 0800 GMT.
