Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 30

ZURICH May 30 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,024 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
Singapore's central bank said it had fined Credit Suisse and
United Overseas Bank (UOB) a total of S$1.6 million ($1.15
million) for breaches of anti-money laundering rules for
transactions related to Malaysia's scandal-ridden state fund
1MDB.
For more news, click
ZUR ROSE GROUP
The Swiss mail-order pharmacy will hold an extraordinary
general meeting (EGM) on June 19 to increase its share capital,
as it mulls whether to raise funds through a public listing,
private funding or by issuing debt.
For more news, click
NOVARTIS
The drugmaker holds two-day investor conference in Boston.
For more news, click
ZURICH INSURANCE
The insurer presents at a Deutsche Bank financial services
conference.
For more news, click
SCHINDLER, ALSO HOLDING
Schindler's stake in Also Holding has fallen to nearly zero
after Schindler issued a 218 million franc bond exchangeable
into registered shares of Also. The conversion period ended on
May 26.
For more news, click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Aryzta said third-quarter underlying revenue was
flat year on year at 975.2 million euros. The company said,
given the pace of management transition and the extent of
operational reviews underway, the board is not in a position to
provide guidance and accordingly, prior guidance should not be
relied upon.
* Dottikon posted full-year net income of 22.2
million Swiss francs, a 55 percent increase compared to the
previous year. It anticipates a further increase in net sales
and net income in the business year 2017/18 compared to the
previous year.
* Dufry AG subsidiary Hudson Group and its partner
Shaw Foods said it was awarded seven new specialty retail,
travel essentials and duty-free stores for a total space close
to 6,400 sq. ft. at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
* Bell said it is buying a 49 percent stake in
Hilcona Group to become the sole owner.
* The Swiss Takeover Board has stated that the modification
of the public takeover offer of Cardiac Monitoring Holding
Company to the shareholders of LifeWatch AG and the
report of the board of LifeWatch AG meet the legal requirements.
* Helvetia Holding said Helvetia Venture Fund is
investing in Baimos Technologies GmbH.
* Molecular Partners provided additional details on
clinical studies of proprietary lead oncology asset MP0250. The
first patient was dosed in the phase 2 multiple myeloma study of
its lead oncology asset MP0250 and in the first phase 2 study,
the efficacy and safety of MP0250 will be examined in
combination with bortezomib (Velcade(R)) and dexamethasone in
patients with multiple myeloma who have failed standard
therapies.
* Orascom Development Holding said it has
successfully completed the previously announced delisting of the
company's Egyptian Depositary Receipts (EDRs) from the EGX.
ECONOMY
KOF leading indicator for May due at 0700 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)