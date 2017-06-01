Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 1

ZURICH, June 1 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening broadly unchanged at 9,021 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* BCV said it appointed Andreas Diemant, currently
head of UBS's Swiss institutional clients unit, to its executive
board as head of the corporate banking division.
* Eastern Property Holdings Limited said its rental
properties generated $19.24 million of net rental income during
the first quarter.
* Evolva said it is negotiating a sole-source
contract with the US Biomedical Advanced Research and
Development Authority (BARDA) to advance the development and EPA
registration of Evolva's nootkatone product to help in the fight
against the mosquitoes that transmit Zika virus.
* Gurit said its won a new contract for the
production and supply of carbon fiber-based exterior car body
panels to an Italian car maker.
* Kudelski Group said it signed a patent agreement
with Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.
* Nestle: Ethical Coffee Company, which makes
coffee capsules compatible with Nestle's Nespresso system, said
the European Patent Office rejected an attempt by Nestle and
Nespresso to have one of ECC's patents, known as "harpoons",
revoked in the court of appeal.
* Novartis, the University of Georgia and
Washington State University have reported the early validation
of a drug candidate for treating cryptosporidiosis, a diarrheal
disease which is a major cause of child mortality in
lower-income countries.
* SIX Group, which runs Switzerland's stock exchange, said
its chief executive will leave the company in the first half of
next year and the board of directors is looking for his
successor.
* VP Bank said it completed a share buyback
programme launched in June 2016 and holds 8.66 percent of its
own capital at the end of May. It also said Martin C. Beinhoff,
member of group executive management and chief operating
officer, will leave the bank at the end of June.
ECONOMY
* A strong Swiss franc continues to put pressure on
Switzerland's monetary policy, Swiss National Bank (SNB)
Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Wednesday.
* The Swiss economy grew by 0.3 percent in the first quarter
from the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic
Affairs (SECO) said on Thursday.
* Swiss retail sales for April due at 0715 GMT
* Swiss manufacturing PMI for May due at 0730 GMT
