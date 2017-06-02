Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 2

ZURICH, June 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.5 percent higher at 9,065 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
UBS
The Swiss bank is changing the way it pays U.S. financial
advisers on retirement accounts before a U.S. Labor Department
rule goes into effect next week, and halting the sale of a small
number of noncompliant products, a senior UBS wealth executive
said in an interview.
For more click
ROCHE Novartis
South Korea's Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd is developing a
lower-cost copy of Roche's eye drug Lucentis, a U.S. filing
showed, revealing a previously undisclosed product in the
biosimilar maker's pipeline.
Novartis announced updated findings from the phase
III MONALEESA-2 study that it said reinforced the efficacy and
safety of Kisqali (ribociclib) plus letrozole in postmenopausal
women with hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth
factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced or metastatic
breast cancer.
For more click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Geberit AG said its share buyback programme
announced on March 14 will start on June 6. Over a maximum
period of three years, shares amounting to a total of a maximum
of 450 million Swiss francs will be repurchased, less
withholding tax, the company said.
* Gurit said it had won a major wind turbine OEM as
new customer for its Tooling business and that it had placed a
first set of orders for wind blade mould systems at a total
contract value of 11 million Swiss francs to be produced and
supplied in 2017.
* Villars Holding said Chief Financial Officer
Michel Sautaux is retiring after 45 years at the Swiss retail,
gastronomy and real estate company, to be replaced by his
assistant, Michael Wegmueller.
* Pax Anlage said it has decided to submit a
request for the delisting of Pax Anlage shares.
* Basilea Pharmaceutica said, as of Aug. 1, Damian
Heller will assume the role of general counsel & corporate
secretary and join the extended management committee which
reports to the CEO. Heller succeeds Elizabeth Rozek who will be
leaving Basilea to relocate to the United States, the company
said.
* Sunrise said Robert Wigger has been appointed as
its new chief business officer, starting Sept. 1.
* SHL Telemedicine announced the updated agenda
for the special general meeting of the shareholders that will be
held on June 28 to elect external directors.
* Tecan said Erik Norstroem has been appointed head
of corporate development and a member of the management board.
He will assume his new position at Tecan no later than Dec. 1.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)