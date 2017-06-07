Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 7

ZURICH, June 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening virtually unchanged at 8,907 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
SIKA
The Swiss adhesives maker's fight with family shareholders
Schenker-Winkler Holding AG over the sale of their stake to
France's Saint Gobain continued on Tuesday, with
Schenker-Winkler lodging a legal challenge to the re-election of
board members including Chairman Paul Haelg.
ROCHE
The World Health Organization said the Swiss drugmaker's
well-known flu drug Tamiflu may be removed from the global
group's "essential medicines list" unless new information
supports its use in seasonal and pandemic influenza outbreaks.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
** Lifewatch said on Tuesday that a five-year
oversight period mandated by the U.S. Department of Justice as
part of an $18 million settlement over sales activities had
ended, concluding extra scrutiny that has included the
requirement it submit annual compliance reports.
* Galenica named Daniele Madonna its new head of
retail business, after the unit's previous head became CEO
following an IPO of its pharmacy business that split the group
from its former specialty drugs business, now Vifor Pharma.
Madonna, who currently heads Galenica and Coop joint venture
Coop Vitality, will assume the role in the fourth quarter.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)