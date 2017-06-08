Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 8

ZURICH, June 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening up 0.19 percent at 8,894 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
ZUR ROSE
The Swiss online pharmacy said Thursday it plans to raise at
least 200 million Swiss francs ($207.34 million) this year in an
initial share sale to fund its growth strategy, including for
its DocMorris operation in Germany.
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss bank said on Wednesday 99.2 percent of the rights
had been exercised in its recent rights offering, raising net
proceeds of around 4.1 billion Swiss francs ($4.25 billion).
NOVARTIS
Novartis on Wednesday touted new data from its T-cell
therapy CTL019, saying it is on a par with results of
experimental molecules from Kite Pharma KITE.O and Juno
Therapeutics JUNO.O that also target aggressive blood cancers.
Additionally, South Korea's antitrust regulator said it
would fine Novartis' local unit 500 million won ($444,089) for
alleged unfair promotions, in another setback for the Swiss
drugmaker that was fined earlier this year over kickbacks to
doctors.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* ChemChina said it successfully completed the second
settlement of ChemChina's tender offers for Syngenta.
* Helvetia Insurance is holding its Capital Markets
Day on Thursday where it said it has unchanged financial
targets.
* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said Zydus Cadila has been
given FDA approval to market a generic of Lialda, which Cosmo
manufactures for Shire, in the U.S. market. Cosmo’s 2016
revenues from making Lialda were 13.2 million euros.
* Actelion said its investigational
antibiotic cadazolid met the primary endpoint in its pivotal
IMPACT 1 study, but did not meet the primary endpoint of a
second IMPACT 2 study. The drug, which is being acquired by
Johnson & Johnson as part of its $30 billion Actelion takeover,
demonstrated acceptable safety and tolerability, the Swiss
company said.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss jobless rate for May fell to 3.1 percent.
* Swiss consumer price index for May due at 0715 GMT.
Reuters poll sees year-on-year rate easing to 0.3 percent.
