Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 9

ZURICH, June 9 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,819 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE, UBS
Credit Suisse is to cut roughly 1,500 jobs in London by the
end of next year, according to a person familiar with the
matter, part of the Swiss bank's efforts to cut costs globally.
The cutbacks come as UBS, the world's largest private bank, also
considers moving hundreds of staff out of London as Britain
prepares to embark on divorce talks with the European Union.
SYNGENTA
The pesticides and seeds group being bought by ChemChina
, has agreed to sell its global sugar beet seeds
business to Denmark's DLF Seeds. Financial terms of the deal,
which is expected to close by the end of the third quarter, were
not disclosed.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Biotelemetry Inc says by end of main offer
period, which expired on June 8, shareholders had tendered 82
percent of shares of Lifewatch AG
* Aevis Victoria SA says it holds or is able to
acquire 2,230,895 shares of Lifewatch, representing 12.07
percent of share capital
* Novartis AG says presents data demonstrating
efficacy of AMG 334 (erenumab) in migraine prevention at the
American Headache Society annual meeting
* Vifor Pharma AG says Kissei to market
Avacopan in Japan for Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)