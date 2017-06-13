Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 13

ZURICH, June 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8826 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.
NOVARTIS
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday cut the time it will take
for copycat versions of biologic drugs to get to the market in a
pivotal ruling. The justices overturned a lower court's decision
that had prevented Novartis from selling its copycat
version of California-based Amgen Inc's Neupogen until
six months after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved
it.
For more click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Basilea said it had been awarded a $54.8 million
payment by the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development
Authority as part of an existing contract to develop an
antibiotic for Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia bloodstream
infections.
* Crealogix said Nico Tschanz has taken over the
management of consulting at the company.
* Panalpina said it expects market challenges to
adversely impact the company's profitability levels and
anticipates lower results in the first half, compared to the
same period a year ago. The logistics company also said it has
rolled out a new IT platform in Germany.
ECONOMY
The Swiss Federal Treasury said it was topping up a 1.25
percent bond maturing in 2026, and offering a 0.5 percent coupon
on a 2045 bond.
