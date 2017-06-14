Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 14

ZURICH, June 14 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,876 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
SWISS BANKS
Singapore and Hong Kong together will hold as much overseas
wealth as Switzerland in four years' time, according to a study
by Boston Consulting Group.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Adecco named Franz-Josef Schuermann as its chief
sales and innovation officer.
* BioTelemetry said the offer for LifeWatch
had been successful. Aevis Victoria confirmed
that its public takeover offer for LifeWatch did not succeed.
* Zueblin Immobilien Holding said it signed a
contract to sell its German portfolio the contract to CLS
Holdings plc. Closing of the transaction including 12 properties
with an underlying gross asset value of 152.2 million euros is
expected during the first half of the financial year 2017/18,
the company said.
* Basilea Pharmaceutica said Basilea Pharmaceutica
International Ltd has entered into a distribution and license
agreement with Avir Pharma Incavir for Basilea's antifungal
Cresemba and antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) in Canada.
* Bossard Holding AG says high sales growth
continued in all market regions after Q1 2017, trend will yield
an above-average mid-year profit; consolidated net income in
first half of 2017 is expected to be more than 30 percent above
last year's 31.3 million francs.
* Flughafen Zuerich AG said 2.5 million passengers
were handled at Zurich airport in May (+3.8 percent versus
previous year)
* Feintool said it has signed a syndicated loan
agreement totalling 90 million Swiss francs with six banks from
Switzerland and Germany.
* Zehnder Group said it aims to restart production
in Manisa from the beginning of July 2017 after a production
stop that began on May 31, 2017. The reason for the production
stop was the stronger earthquakes that were recently recorded
and the related assessment of the safety of the production
building, the company said.
* Schindler Holding appointed Julio Arce, head of
Schindler Iberia, as a member of the group executive committee
responsible for field quality and excellence. He succeeds Albert
Haffert, who will retire at the end of June.
* Straumann and Rapid Shape said they have deepened
the partnership formed earlier this year with the goal of
accelerating the uptake of 3D printing technology in dentistry.
Straumann has purchased a 35 percent non-controlling stake in
Rapid Shape for an undisclosed sum.
* Zwahlen et Mayr said CFO Yves Bosson will leave
the company.
* Kuehne + Nagel said premium carmaker Jaguar Land
Rover has appointed it to manage three warehouses in France,
Spain and Italy in a contract that also includes transport
management control tower function and customer contact centres
for Jaguar Land Rover retailers for the region.
* Lonza Swiss Finance announced the pricing of
its dual-tranche 235 million Swiss francs in straight bonds.
* Alpiq said it and fine chemicals manufacturer DSM
had made secondary balancing power available to Swissgrid.
* WISeKey International Holding said it will
partner with the Blockchain interface company, RIDDLE&CODE, to
develop solutions for securing Internet of Things via Blockchain
technology and crypto-hardware.
* Sulzer said the Guangdong Higher Court in April
rendered a final decision awarding Sulzer a permanent injunction
and a final damage award against a Chinese rival in a patent
dispute. here
ECONOMY
Results of government bond tenders due around 0900 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)