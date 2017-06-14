Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 14

ZURICH, June 14 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,876 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS BANKS

Singapore and Hong Kong together will hold as much overseas wealth as Switzerland in four years' time, according to a study by Boston Consulting Group.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Adecco named Franz-Josef Schuermann as its chief sales and innovation officer.

* BioTelemetry said the offer for LifeWatch had been successful. Aevis Victoria confirmed that its public takeover offer for LifeWatch did not succeed.

* Zueblin Immobilien Holding said it signed a contract to sell its German portfolio the contract to CLS Holdings plc. Closing of the transaction including 12 properties with an underlying gross asset value of 152.2 million euros is expected during the first half of the financial year 2017/18, the company said.

* Basilea Pharmaceutica said Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd has entered into a distribution and license agreement with Avir Pharma Incavir for Basilea's antifungal Cresemba and antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) in Canada.

* Bossard Holding AG says high sales growth continued in all market regions after Q1 2017, trend will yield an above-average mid-year profit; consolidated net income in first half of 2017 is expected to be more than 30 percent above last year's 31.3 million francs.

* Flughafen Zuerich AG said 2.5 million passengers were handled at Zurich airport in May (+3.8 percent versus previous year)

* Feintool said it has signed a syndicated loan agreement totalling 90 million Swiss francs with six banks from Switzerland and Germany.

* Zehnder Group said it aims to restart production in Manisa from the beginning of July 2017 after a production stop that began on May 31, 2017. The reason for the production stop was the stronger earthquakes that were recently recorded and the related assessment of the safety of the production building, the company said.

* Schindler Holding appointed Julio Arce, head of Schindler Iberia, as a member of the group executive committee responsible for field quality and excellence. He succeeds Albert Haffert, who will retire at the end of June.

* Straumann and Rapid Shape said they have deepened the partnership formed earlier this year with the goal of accelerating the uptake of 3D printing technology in dentistry. Straumann has purchased a 35 percent non-controlling stake in Rapid Shape for an undisclosed sum.

* Zwahlen et Mayr said CFO Yves Bosson will leave the company.

* Kuehne + Nagel said premium carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has appointed it to manage three warehouses in France, Spain and Italy in a contract that also includes transport management control tower function and customer contact centres for Jaguar Land Rover retailers for the region.

* Lonza Swiss Finance announced the pricing of its dual-tranche 235 million Swiss francs in straight bonds.

* Alpiq said it and fine chemicals manufacturer DSM had made secondary balancing power available to Swissgrid.

* WISeKey International Holding said it will partner with the Blockchain interface company, RIDDLE&CODE, to develop solutions for securing Internet of Things via Blockchain technology and crypto-hardware.

* Sulzer said the Guangdong Higher Court in April rendered a final decision awarding Sulzer a permanent injunction and a final damage award against a Chinese rival in a patent dispute. here

ECONOMY

Results of government bond tenders due around 0900 GMT

