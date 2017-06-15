Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 15

ZURICH, June 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent up at 8,857 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE UBS
Switzerland's central bank on Thursday told the two big
Swiss banks, UBS and Credit Suisse, they still
need to draft credible plans for a potential insolvency, part of
the country's efforts to prepare for a banking crisis.
For more click or
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Basilea said it concluded a license agreement
with Pfizer for antifungal Cresemba (isavuconazole) for
Europe, Russia, Turkey and Israel. The shares were seen rising
more than 6 percent.
* Arbonia said shares of Looser Holding
are being canceled following the merger of the two companies.
* Kuoni said it has launched a cash tender offer for its
outstanding 200 million franc 1.5 percent 2013-2019 bond
* SHL Telemedicine Ltd said it had appointed Yossi
Vadnagra as CFO.
* Implenia said it had begun concrete
implementation of its Werk 1 project in Winterthur, Switzerland.
* Novartis said its drug Cosentyx has demonstrated
sustained improvements in signs and symptoms for both active
ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis in up to 80
percent of patients at 3 years.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank publishes its monetary policy
assessment at 0730 GMT.
* Swiss producer and import prices for May are due at 0715
GMT.
