Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 19

ZURICH, June 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,982 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
NOVARTIS ROCHE
Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Monday it won
European approval for its biosimilar version of Roche's
blockbuster Rituxan as the crosstown rivals go head-to-head on a
drug to treat blood cancers and immunological diseases.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Raiffeisen board president Johannes Rueegg-Stuerm told
Swiss newspaper Le Temps that Raiffeisen is in it for the long
run with its investment in Leonteq.
* Aevis Victoria's Swiss Medical Network SA said it
had raised its offer to shareholders of Linde Holding
Biel/Bienne AG with the offer running until June 22.
* Kuros Biosciences said it has decided to offer up
to 1.61 million shares within a price range of 12.50 francs to
15.50 francs per share, and will use the proceeds to prepare
commercialisation of lead products Magnetos and Neuroseal.
* Conzzeta said it expects first-half net revenue
to rise by 15 percent to 20 percent, with the operating result
rising by 40 percent, compared to the same period a year ago.
* New Value said its full-year 2016/2017 loss was
780,000 francs, from a profit of 280,000 francs a year earlier.
ECONOMY
Swiss sight deposits at 0800 GMT.
($1 = 0.9736 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)