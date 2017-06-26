Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 26

ZURICH, June 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening up 0.5 percent at 9,081 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
NESTLE
Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC on Sunday
unveiled a stake of more than 1 percent in Switzerland's Nestle
SA and urged the world's largest packaged foods maker to improve
its margins, buy back stock and shed non-core
businesses.
ZUR ROSE
The order book for online pharmacy Zur Rose Group's initial
public offering is already covered amid solid international
demand, sources close to the transaction said on Friday.
SYNGENTA
A U.S. jury ordered Syngenta to pay $217.7 million to more
than 7,000 Kansas farmers over its decision to commercialise a
genetically modified strain of corn before China approved
importing it. The verdict was announced by the farmers' lawyers.
It came in a lawsuit blaming the Swiss company for causing
catastrophic damage to farmers after Chinese officials began
refusing U.S. corn shipments in 2013.
BANKS
Swiss financial watchdog FINMA has around 20 banks on its
radar to ensure their anti-money-laundering standards suffice,
FINMA head Mark Branson told Swiss paper Finanz und Wirtschaft
in an interview.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Gurit Holding AG signed an agreement to form a
joint venture for balsa wood production in Indonesia
* Burckhardt Compression said it has acquired CSM
Compressor Supplies & Machine Work Ltd, (CSM) a Canadian
company.
* SHL Telemedicine said Xuewen Wu was elected to
serve as board chairman.
* Roche said its haemophilia drug showed positive
results in Phase III studies being presented at the
International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis meeting in
July in Berlin.
* CPH Chemie und Papier said it was giving up
fertilizer production in Uetikon and said that its CU Deutero +
Agro AG will be merged with Zeochem AG.
ECONOMY
