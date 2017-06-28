CORRECTED-Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 28

(Changes attribution for GAM item to make clear bookrunner, not
ZURICH, June 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening virtually unchanged at 9,071 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
NESTLE
The world's biggest food company announced plans to buy back
as much as 20 billion Swiss francs ($20.79 billion) worth of
shares over three years, days after U.S. activist shareholder
Third Point LLC began a campaign to boost performance at the
company.
For more click
UBS
Robert MacNaughton is joining UBS as managing director and
head of high-yield trading, according to a source familiar with
the matter.
For more click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Baloise said it was buying Switzerland's biggest
digital platform for home-moving services, called MOVU.
* Kudelski said it signed a patent cross-license
agreement with Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
* BKW said Roland Kuepfer has been named leader of
the Networks business unit.
* Bookrunner says a non-affiliated institutional investor in
GAM Holding is looking to place 3 percent of the
company, or 4.7 million shares, via an accelerated bookbuild.
* SWISSCOM CEO Urs Schaeppi said in an interview
with Finanz und Wirtschaft that the company is satisfied with
second-quarter developments, with market conditions similar to
those of the previous months. Investments in coming years will
be on the same level as those of 2017, when the company has said
it plans capital expenditures of roughly 2.4 billion francs.
* VP BANK Chief Executive Alfred Moeckli told
Finanz und Wirtschaft the bank has about 300 million to 400
million francs for acquisitions.
ECONOMY
UBS Consumption indicator at 0600 GMT
Swiss investor sentiment at 0800 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)