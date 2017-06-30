Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 30

ZURICH, June 30 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.03 percent lower at 8,941 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

ZUR ROSE (IPO-ZURR.S)

The Swiss-based online pharmacy said on Friday it had narrowed the price range for its initial public offering to 135 Swiss francs to 140 Swiss francs per share, the top end of its previous range, after strong demand from investors.

ROCHE <ROG.S.

The Swiss drugmaker is buying Vienna-based diabetes management platform mySugr for an undisclosed price as it presses into app-based digital health services for people suffering from the metabolic disorder.

The European Medicines Agency also granted so-called Prime status for accelerated review of Roche's investigational medicine polatuzumab vedotin in combination with MabThera against aggressive lymphoma.

Syngenta

Two major studies into how bees are affected by a group of pesticides banned in Europe gave mixed results on Thursday, fuelling a row over whether the chemicals, called neonicotinoids, are safe.

Company Statements

* Romande Energie said it has dropped plans to build a gas-fired plant in Chavalon.

* The insurance lobby Swiss Insurance Association named Swiss Life Chairman Rolf Doerig as its new chairman.

* LEM said a majority of shareholders followed the board's recommendations at its annual general meeting, including to pay a dividend of 35 francs per share on July 6.

* Sonova said Sarah Kreienbuehl, Group Vice President Corporate HRM & Communications, is leaving to join the management board of Swiss retailer Migros. The hearing aid maker plans to communicate a successor in due course.

* Standard & Poor's confirmed Baloise Holding's "A" rating, with stable outlook.

Economy

KOF indicator at 0700 GMT