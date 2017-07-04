Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 4

ZURICH, July 4(Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI .SSMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,017 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer JBPRE01.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

Clariant

Activist investor Corvex and roofing maker Standard Industries' investment arm have teamed up to take a 7.2 percent stake in Clariant CLN.S in a bid to scuttle the Swiss chemical maker's proposed merger with Huntsman Corp

Company Statements

* Cham Paper Group said it sees H1 operating profit of 9 million francs to 10 million francs.

* Hochdorf Holding said its unit Uckermaerker Milch will reposition itself on the market, including plans to stop curd production at the end of October.

* DormaKaba Holding said it bought Australia's Kilargo Pty Ltd to expand in the Pacific region. Kilargo has 55 employees and about 13 million Swiss francs in annual sales.

* AMS said it has completed its purchase of Princeton Optronics.

* Lifewatch said BioTelemetry has now acquired 96.67 percent of shares in the Swiss company at the end of the additional acceptance period. It said it expected settlement of the offer on July 12.

