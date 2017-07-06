FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 6
2017年7月6日 / 凌晨4点47分 / 2 天前

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 6

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, July 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening broadly unchanged at 8,950 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

Zurich Insurance Group

The insurer said its board of directors will propose the election of Michel M. Lies as Chairman at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held April 4, 2018, to succeed Tom de Swaan.

For more, click on

Novartis

The Swiss pharma company said that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has approved a label update for Cosentyx (secukinumab), the first interleukin-17A (IL-17A) approved to treat psoriasis.

For more, click on

Company Statements

* BKW said it invested in a wind farm project in Norway.

* Kudelski Group announced a patent cross license agreement with AT&T, a provider of TV entertainment.

* Leclanche said Golden Partner and its affiliates subscribed to additional 3.5 million Swiss francs in shares in the company.

* Lonza said it completed the acquisition of Capsugel.

* Nestle: Ethical Coffee Company, which makes coffee capsules compatible with Nestle's Nespresso coffee system, said a German court found Nespresso guilty of infringing one of ECC's patents.

* Varia US Properties AG said it acquired 13 properties comprising 3,237 units, fully deploying the new equity of raised capital of $124.7 million from the IPO in December.

Economy

* Swiss consumer price index for June due at 0715 GMT. Analysts in a Reuters poll expect the index to rise 0.3 percent year-on-year.

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

