2 天前
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 10
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月10日 / 凌晨4点57分 / 2 天前

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 10

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, July 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 higher at 8,913 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

Roche

Pharmaceutical group Shire said on Sunday it had obtained a preliminary injunction in a Hamburg court against rival Roche over its haemophilia drug emicizumab, alleging incomplete and misleading statements surrounding the treatment.

For more click

Company Statements

* SGS said it acquired Central Illinois Grain Inspection in the United Sttes, adding 15 employees and $1 million in revenue.

* Pax Anlage said its shares will be delisted on Oct. 10.

Economy

The Swiss National Bank is due to release sight deposit data at 0800 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

