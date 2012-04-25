Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 25

ZURICH, April 25 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

NOVARTIS NOVN.VX

Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG NOVN.VX said on Wednesday it has won European Union approval for its Signifor as the first medical therapy for Cushing's disease, a rare hormonal disorder.

For more, double click on [NOVN.VX]

CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.VX

Credit Suisse's CSGN.VX posted a net profit of 44 million Swiss francs, compared to 1.13 billion net profit last year. Analyst estimates in a Reuters poll called for a 436 million Swiss franc net loss.

For more, double click on [CSGN.VX]

ABB ABBN.VX

Swiss engineer ABB ABBN.VX said on Wednesday weak demand in key markets like China and uncertainty in Europe meant parts of its business might suffer as orders beat expectations in the first-quarter.

For more, double click on [ABBN.VX]

SWISS RE SRENH.VX

Swiss Re SRENH.VX and its private equity partners Apax and PAI are in pole position to acquire Groupama's GAN Eurocourtage unit for about 600 million euros, people familiar with the situation said.

For more, double click on [SRENH.VX]

COMPANY STATEMENTS [CPR-CH]

ADB Group ADBN.S reports a mid-period business update [ADBN.S]

ECONOMY [M-CH]

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

.EX.S for all Swiss stocks

.EXSMI.S for blue chips

.EXNSMI.S for other stocks