Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 6

ZURICH, July 6 Swiss stocks were poised to open
firmer on Wednesday, in line with markets across Europe as oil
majors were seen benefitting from a rise in crude oil prices.
The Swiss blue-chip index SMI .SSMI was indicated to rise
22 points to 6,265 points, pre-market data provided by bank
Clariden Leu showed. CLPRE
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
BALOISE [BALN.VX]
Baloise Holding adds 50 million Swiss francs to its 2021
bond.
For related news click on [BALN.VX]
COMPANY STATEMENTS [CPR-CH]
* The Board of Directors of Gurit Holding AG (GUR.S) decided
to propose to the next shareholder meeting scheduled for April
23, 2012 the election of Mr. Peter Pauli, CEO of Meyer Burger
(MBTN.S), as new member of the Board of Directors.[GUR.S]
* Carlo Gavazzi (GAV.S) issues annual report and invitation
to the Annual General Meeting [GAV.S]
