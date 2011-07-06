Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 6

ZURICH, July 6 Swiss stocks were poised to open firmer on Wednesday, in line with markets across Europe as oil majors were seen benefitting from a rise in crude oil prices.

The Swiss blue-chip index SMI .SSMI was indicated to rise 22 points to 6,265 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed. CLPRE

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

BALOISE [BALN.VX]

Baloise Holding adds 50 million Swiss francs to its 2021 bond.

COMPANY STATEMENTS [CPR-CH]

* The Board of Directors of Gurit Holding AG (GUR.S) decided to propose to the next shareholder meeting scheduled for April 23, 2012 the election of Mr. Peter Pauli, CEO of Meyer Burger (MBTN.S), as new member of the Board of Directors.[GUR.S]

* Carlo Gavazzi (GAV.S) issues annual report and invitation to the Annual General Meeting [GAV.S]

ECONOMY [M-CH]

