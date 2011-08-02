Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug. 2

BRIEF-Transglobe Energy Corporation announces execution of prepayment agreement and marketing contract
ZURICH Aug 2 Swiss shares are set to open sharply lower on Tuesday, reflecting heavy losses elsewhere in Europe the previous session as investors fretted over a deteriorating economic outlook.
The Swiss exchange was closed for a public holiday on Monday.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI .SSMI is expected to open down 119 points at 5,664 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed CLPRE.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
ABB
Swiss engineering group ABB has won an order worth $1 billion -- its largest ever -- to supply a power link connecting wind farms in the North Sea to the German grid.
ACTELION ATLN.VX
Swiss biotech company Actelion Ltd said a study showed one of its drugs under development helped reduce new inflammatory brain lesions in a targeted group of patients.
BANKS
Switzerland and Germany will sign a deal to regularise untaxed money stashed in secret Swiss bank accounts on Aug. 10, media in the two countries reported on Sunday. [ID:nLDE76U04G]
COMPANY STATEMENTS [CPR-CH]
* Inficon (IFCN.S) announces its intent to acquire the hydrogen leak detection specialist Adixen Scandinavia AB from Pfeiffer Vacuum.
ECONOMY [M-CH]
Switzerland's right-wing former justice minister urged the central bank to focus exclusively on its task of maintaining price stability, while Swatch Group Chief Executive Nick Hayek said a new round of interventions was warranted. [ID:nLDE76U03F]
