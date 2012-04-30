版本:
Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - April 30

TAIPEI, April 30 Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 	
    	
    REUTERS HEADLINES	
> Foxconn workers sing praises, profit disappoints 	
> Quanta Q1 in line, sees pickup in Q2 shipments   
> POLL-Taiwan economic growth seen slowing in Q1   	
> POSCO to sell stake in Roy Hill to China Steel   	
> Reuters global markets roundup                    	
    	
    MEDIA REPORTS	
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.LIVE PRICES & DATA:	
