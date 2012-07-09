Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - July 9

BRIEF-Millrock and Kinross to Explore Liberty Bell Gold project
* Entered into option to Joint Venture Agreement with an affiliate of Kinross Gold Corp concerning Liberty Bell project in Alaska
TAIPEI, July 9 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > HTC Q2 net lags forecasts, faces challenges in Q3 > PREVIEW-Taiwan June exports may have edged up > Samsung wins bid to sell Nexus in Apple battle > Samsung loses bid for stay in U.S. tablet fight > Facebook, Yahoo tie up, settle lawsuits > Nokia-born startup to launch MeeGo smartphone > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures..... SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures.. Gretai OTC index futures....... FTSE TW50 index.............
* Entered into option to Joint Venture Agreement with an affiliate of Kinross Gold Corp concerning Liberty Bell project in Alaska
WASHINGTON, March 2 A coalition of 53 companies on Thursday backed transgender rights at the U.S. Supreme Court, signing on to a brief supporting a Virginia student who is fighting to use the school bathroom that corresponds with his gender identity.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to open)