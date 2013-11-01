版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 1日 星期五 08:47 BJT

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Nov 1

TAIPEI, Nov 1 Following are news items and media
reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> CTBC to buy a Tokyo lender for $530 mln          
> CTBC to acquire Taiwan Life Insurance            
> Strong earthquake rattles Taiwan, no reports of casualties
    
> Reuters global markets roundup                    
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World stocks......... Asian stocks.... 
Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. 
Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ 
World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. 
Currency rates....  Debt...  
LME price overview...... 
Taiwan dollar............ 
    TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Full directory................  
TAIEX...................  
TAIEX sub-indices...........  
Taiwan OTC index......  
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures..... 
SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures.. 
Gretai OTC index futures....... 
FTSE TW50 index.............
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐