版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 27日 星期五 08:35 BJT

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - July 27

TAIPEI, July 27 Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> MBK TV buyer unsure if deal conditions achievable 
> FACTBOX-Taiwan's capital gains tax legislation   
> Samsung posts record $5.9 bln profit on phones   
> Amazon profit margin rises as new businesses grow 
> Facebook revenue growth skids, shares plunge     
> Apple U.S. margins for iPad about half of iPhone 
> Reuters global markets roundup                    
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World stocks......... Asian stocks.... 
Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. 
Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ 
World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. 
Currency rates....  Debt...  
LME price overview...... 
Taiwan dollar............ 
    TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Full directory................  
TAIEX...................  
TAIEX sub-indices...........  
Taiwan OTC index......  
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures..... 
SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures.. 
Gretai OTC index futures....... 
FTSE TW50 index.............

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐