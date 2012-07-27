Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - July 27

TAIPEI, July 27 Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market.
REUTERS HEADLINES
> MBK TV buyer unsure if deal conditions achievable
> FACTBOX-Taiwan's capital gains tax legislation
> Samsung posts record $5.9 bln profit on phones
> Amazon profit margin rises as new businesses grow
> Facebook revenue growth skids, shares plunge
> Apple U.S. margins for iPad about half of iPhone
> Reuters global markets roundup
MEDIA REPORTS
Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World stocks......... Asian stocks....
Dow Jones................ NASDAQ..............
Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............
World forecasts... Asia Macro data..
Currency rates.... Debt...
LME price overview......
Taiwan dollar............
TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Full directory................
TAIEX...................
TAIEX sub-indices...........
Taiwan OTC index......
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....
SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..
Gretai OTC index futures.......
FTSE TW50 index.............